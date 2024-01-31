Sweden: SVT to broadcast special ABBA show to celebrate 50 years of ‘Waterloo’

ABBA, the iconic 1974 Swedish Eurovision winners, are celebrating 50 years of their epic Eurovision victory this year. SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster has organized a special event in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Waterloo’.

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton and went on to become one of the biggest and most famous bands globally. They gave Sweden its very first Eurovision victory back in 1974.

SVT is organizing a special event to celebrate this epic moment on 6 April exactly 50 years to the day when ABBA took Europe by storm and won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Waterloo‘. The show aptly titled ‘A Party for ABBA‘ will be broadcast live at 20:00 CET on SVT Play, SVT 1 and Sveriges Radio P4.

Eva Beckman (SVT Program Director) says:

ABBA’s win in Brighton changed the whole world’s view of Sweden as a music nation, it was the starting point for the Swedish pop wonder. Since that day, we have exported countless international hits. Nothing feels more obvious than inviting all viewers to a big party at Cirkus, with a tribute to the music and all the great things that have been and are.Ç

SVT’s press release reads:

Saturday 6 April is the day 50 years since ABBA’s historic win in the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton. The breakthrough was monumental and changed Swedish music forever. Now SVT invites some of Sweden’s most prominent artists, a 21-piece band and a gigantic choir to celebrate this anniversary.

Musical tributes are mixed with flashbacks, with never-before-seen material, and greetings from around the world. It will be an evening full of music, laughter, surprises and nostalgia. A folk party and tribute to ABBA and the music that has been our soundtrack for 50 years.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT