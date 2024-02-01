Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final #2 in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2024 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, continues tonight with its second semi-final.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final #2 at 22:50 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional (Europe)

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 8 acts will battle during tonight’s show for four spots in the Grand Final. The four acts with the highest results will qualify to the Grand Final after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The show will be held in Benidorm and will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo, Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

The Participants

Maria Pelae Dellacruz MARLENA st. Pedro Jorge Gonzalez Yoly Saa Roger Padros Almacor

The Jury

Lee Smithurst (UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC)

(UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC) David Tseruyan (Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV)

(Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV) Marta Piekarska (Polish Head of Delegation/TVP)

(Polish Head of Delegation/TVP) Nicoline Riefsing (Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director)

(Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director) Angela Carrasco (singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress)

(singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress) Carlos Baute (singer, presenter, composer/actor)

(singer, presenter, composer/actor) Guille Milkwa y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer)

y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer) Beatriz Luengo (Singer, dancer, composer, actress)

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

