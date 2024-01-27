Iceland: Söngvakeppnin 2024 competing acts and entries unveiled

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has revealed the Söngvakeppnin 2024 competing entries and acts.

Söngvakeppnin 2024 will consist of three live shows ( 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final) and will feature a total of 10 competing entries. Five songs will partake in each of the two semi-finals, only two songs from each show will proceed to the Grand Final.

The Grand Final will feature 4 songs competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 ( 4 qualified entries from the semifinals). A 5th song might be added to the Grand Final line up if RUV’s special committee determines to do so. The three live shows will be broadcast on RUV in February and March.

The semi-finals will be held at the TrueNorth film studio in Fossaleyni whilst the Grand Final will be held at the Laugardalshöll.

The 2024 Songvakeppnin edition will consist of three live shows: 2 Semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on the 17, 24 February and 02 March 2024. The Grand Final of Songvakeppnin 2024 will be held on Saturday 02 March 2024.

Högni Egilsson, Selma Björnsdóttir, Samúel Bjarki Pétursson and Gunnar Páll Ólafsson will be the artistic directors of the competition.

17/02/2024- Semi-final #1

24/02/2024- Semi-final #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

The competing acts

Notably Hera Bjork (Iceland 2010) is vying to represent her country at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time as she’s partaking in the competition.

Source: RUV

Source: RUV