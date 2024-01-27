Luxembourg: Tali will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen we have a winner in Luxembourg! The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has decided for Eurovision 2024,

Tali will have the grand honour of representing Luxembourg at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. Tali was the crowned the winner of Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 with ‘Fighter‘.

A total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision Song Contest during tonight’s show which was held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg.

Désirée Nosbusch, Melody Funck, Raoul Raos and Loïc Juchem hosted the Luxembourg Song Contest.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years after hosting a magnificent national final.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg