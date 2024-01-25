Serbia: Listen to the Pesma za Euroviziju 2024 competing entries

January 25, 2024

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing entries.

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final.

PZE2024 Timeline

  • 27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|
  • 29/02/2024- Semifinal #2
  • 02/03/2024- Grand Final

The competing acts and entries

Semi-final #1

  1. Marko Mandić – Dno
  2. M.IRA – Percepcija
  3. Bojana & David – No No No
  4. Lena Kovačević – Zovi Me Lena
  5. Saša Báša & Virtual Ritual – Elektroljubav
  6. Martina Vrbos – Da Me Voliš
  7. Filarri – Ko Je Ta Žena?
  8. Breskvica – Gnezdo Orlovo
  9. Hristina – Bedem
  10. Ivana Vladović – Jaka
  11. Chai – Sama
  12. Zorja – Lik U Ogledalu
  13. Kavala – Vavilon
  14. Keni nije mrtav – Dijamanti

Semi-final #2

  1. Nadia – Sudari
  2. Hydrogen – Nemoguća Misija
  3. Iva Lorens – Dom
  4. Zejna – Najbolja
  5. Filip Baloš – Duga Je Noć
  6. Nemanja Radošević – Jutra Bez Tebe
  7. Yanx – Kolo
  8. Kat Dosa – Tajni Začin
  9. Džordži – Luna Park
  10. Dušan Kurtić – Zbog Tebe Živim
  11. Teya Dora – Ramonda
  12. Konstrakta – Novo, Bolje
  13. Milan Bujaković – Moje-Tvoje
  14. Durlanski – Muzika

 

Notably Konstrakta (Serbia 2022) is back in the game, vying to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time.

Source: RTS
Photo credit: RTS

 

