RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing entries.

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final.

PZE2024 Timeline

27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|

29/02/2024- Semifinal #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

The competing acts and entries

Semi-final #1

Notably Konstrakta (Serbia 2022) is back in the game, vying to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: RTS