Belgium: Mustii invites fans to be part of his Eurovision entry

The Belgian Eurovision 2023 hopeful has opened a call for Eurovision fans to be part of his Eurovision 2024 entry, thus partaking in the song’s chorus.

Yes it’s true, you can be part of Mustii’s Eurovision entry and sing along in the chorus. You can record your voice with the songs’s lyrics and send it to RTBF until 17 January.

RTBF’s official press release reads:

Mustii, the Belgian representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, calls the whole Eurovision community to take part in his song he will interpret in this 2024 edition!

The “Eurofans” everywhere in Europe and in the world are invited to bring their voice in a song that takes part in the contest! Mustii, our talented Belgian representative at the 2024 edition of the contest, launches a new initiative and a passionate call to all the contest fans, asking them to bring a awesome final touch to the song that will defend Belgium next May in Malmö.

Indeed, now a few weeks away from the contest, the song is almost ready but an essential element is missing in order to make it unforgettable: you and your voice. A final choir composed of voices of all the fans ! An exceptional occasion for Mustii to include them in this fantastic musical adventure.

How to take part?

Fill out the form and download the guide track here

Record your voice in a silent environment while listening the soundtrack through headphones and sing with all your heart. The lyrics are easy :

I GOT A SOUL ON FIRE

I’M GONNA MAKE MOVES TONIGHT

I GOT A SOUL ON FIRE

I’M GONNA RAISE ROOFS TONIGHT

The recording can be done with a cell phone, a computer or any other vocal recordingmeans. The aim is to capture the energy and enthusiasm of the fans. You may be several friends together with several voices.

Confirm your participation by sending the audio file before 17 January 2024 at 11.59 PM

You can upload your recording via the link here.

Source: RTBF

