Ukraine: Vidbir 2024 running order determined: songs released

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has released the Vidbir 2024 competing entries and determined the running order of the competition.

A total of 11 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo at Vidbir 2024.The Ukrainian national final will be held on Saturday 3 February. The 2024 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public deliberation.

The running order of the competition was determined today during a special draw. YAKTAK will open the show whilst NAHABA will close the show.

YAKTAK– Lalala INGRET- Keeper NAZVA– Slavic English ANKA– Palala Drevo– Endless Chain Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil– Teresa & Maria MELOVIN– Dreamer SKYLERR– Time is running out Dial–Place I Call Home YAGODY– Tsunamia NAHABA– GLASSS

You can listen to the VIDBIR 2024 competing entries here.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC