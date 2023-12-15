Croatia: HRT unveils the DORA 2024 competing acts

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Dora 2024 competing acts.

HRT received a record 203 entries for Dora 2024. A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. We have some familiar names in the line up: Let 3 (Croatia 2023) and Damir Kedzo (Croatia 2020).

The competition is expected to be held in Opatija in February.

Dora 2024 Participants

A TAMBURITZA LULLABY – Alen Đuras

BABAROGA – Flight 3

BABY, BABY – Noelle

CAN WE TALK – Boris Štok

DIAMONDS – Natalie Balmix

TO THE MOON – Pavel

GASOLINE – Marcela

HOW DO YOU LOVE ME – Erna

LYING EYES – Vinko

SEA – Lana Mandarić

THE SKY IS CRYING – James Night

I DON’T CRY FOR HER – Saša Lozar

INVINCIBLE – Barbara Munjas

I DON’T BELIEVE YOU – Lara Demarin

SINCE I’VE DREAMED OF YOU – The Splitters

ONE DAY – Misha

SMART ENOUGH – ET

BLUE BUTTERFLY – Lu Dedi

AWAKE MY LIPS – Zsa Zsa

SWEET TEARS, BITTER LOVE – Fire

GOD WILL GIVE HAPPY DAYS – Stefany Žužić

SILENCE – Eugen

DRINK WATER TO BE SOBER – Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin

BELOVED WOMAN – Damir Kedžo

The 4 Reserve acts