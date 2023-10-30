Azerbaijan: Aisel is vying to return to Eurovision in 2024

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 30, 2023

Aisel, the 2018 Azerbaijani Eurovision representative, has set her eyes on returning to Eurovision next year when the competition lands in Malmo.

Aisel is vying to represent Azerbaijan for the second time, she is among the sixteen shortlisted candidates who have made it to the live auditions phase in the 2024 Azerbaijani Eurovision internal selection.

A total of 15 acts performed during the live auditions, with 1 act not making it due to health issues. They all showcased their vocal skills during their performances:

  1. Aisel
  2. Mari
  3. Sabina Guluzadeh
  4. Fahree
  5. Rilaya
  6. Sabina Beyli
  7. Alesker
  8. Lexa
  9. Edgar Ravin
  10. Amrah
  11. Emy Lia
  12. Qorqud
  13. Rahib Mirzəyev and Tofiq Yadigar
  14. Tofiq Hacıyev and Camal Qurbanov
  15. lkin Dövlətov, Mila Miles and Etibar Əsədli

Yesterday the 15 acts performed their potential songs in front of a special professional jury consisting of distinguished  local Azerbaijani music professionals and Ictimai officials.

Aisel represented Azerbaijan at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her  entry ‘X My Heart’.

Source: Ictimai
Photo credit: EBU

