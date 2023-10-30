Aisel, the 2018 Azerbaijani Eurovision representative, has set her eyes on returning to Eurovision next year when the competition lands in Malmo.

Aisel is vying to represent Azerbaijan for the second time, she is among the sixteen shortlisted candidates who have made it to the live auditions phase in the 2024 Azerbaijani Eurovision internal selection.

A total of 15 acts performed during the live auditions, with 1 act not making it due to health issues. They all showcased their vocal skills during their performances:

Aisel Mari Sabina Guluzadeh Fahree Rilaya Sabina Beyli Alesker Lexa Edgar Ravin Amrah Emy Lia Qorqud Rahib Mirzəyev and Tofiq Yadigar Tofiq Hacıyev and Camal Qurbanov lkin Dövlətov, Mila Miles and Etibar Əsədli

Yesterday the 15 acts performed their potential songs in front of a special professional jury consisting of distinguished local Azerbaijani music professionals and Ictimai officials.

Aisel represented Azerbaijan at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her entry ‘X My Heart’.

Source: Ictimai

Photo credit: EBU