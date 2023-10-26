Sweden: Loreen releases the official music video of ‘Is It Love’

The 2023 Eurovision reigning Queen, Loreen, has released the official music video of her latest single ‘Is It Love’.

The Queen aka Loreen is back with a bang after her Eurovision victoryin Liverpool! She has premiered the official music video of her latest single this evening.

‘Is It Love’ has been produced by Swedish record producer and songwriter, Rami Yacoub (Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Madonna) at MXM Studios via Universal.

Loreen has represented Sweden twice at Eurovision (2012, 2023) and won the competition on both occasions. She is one of the most sought after singers both in Sweden and overseas.

The two time Eurovision champ will be kicking off her Tattoo UK and Europeean tour in Dublin on 7 November 2023.

THE TATTOO TOUR UK & EUROPE 2023



7 November – Dublin, Ireland (Opium Rooms)

8 November – Glasgow, UK (St Luke’s & The Winged Ox)

10 November – London, UK (Electric Brixton)

12 November – Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso)

14 November – Antwerp, Belgium (Trix)

15 November – Berlin, Germany (Metropol)

16 November – Warsaw, Poland (Klub Stodola)

17 November – Hamburg, Germany (Docks)

19 November – Oslo, Norway (Rockefeller Music Hall)

20 November – Copenhagen, Denmark (Vega)

23 November – Stockholm, Sweden (Cirkus)

26 November – Helsinki, Finland (Vanha Ylioppilastalo)

27 November – Tampere, Finland (Pakkahuone)

29 November – Tallinn, Estonia (Noblessner Foundry)

30 November – Riga, Latvia (Palladium)

1 December – Kaunas, Lithuania (Kauno Arena)

4 December – Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)

5 December – Paris, France (Alhambra)

Source: Loreen

Photo credit: Loreen/ Universal Music Sweden