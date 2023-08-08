RTVS, the Slovakian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Slovakia will not participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition next year, but is eyeing to participate at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.



The Eurovision fan fraternity will be dissapointed to learn that Slovakia will be not returning to our beloved contest next year either. We will not be hearing ‘Good evening Europe, this is Bratislava calling….’come 2024…..

ESCToday contacted RTVS to shed some light on its participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and its potential return in 2025. The Slovak broadcaster confirmed to ESCToday that Slovakia is not planning to return to the competition next year in Sweden but is considering a potential return in 2025.

RTVS gave ESCToday the following statement:

The Slovak Republic’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is currently being resolved. RTVS evaluates the situation. At the moment we are not planning to join the next edition in Sweden. We are thinking about participating in 2025

Slovakia withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 and has not returned since.

Slovakia in Eurovision

Slovakia first attempted to partake in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 when it competed in the special preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, but failed to qualify. The landlocked central European nation debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Martin Durinda and Tublatanka.

The last time we saw Slovakia on the Eurovision stage was back in 2012 when Max Jason Mai defended the Slovak colours in Baku with his entry Don’t close your eyes. Slovakia has participated 8 times in the competion and has been quite unfortunate when it comes to results, achieving its best result in 1996 when Marcel Palonder placed 18th in Oslo.

Source: ESCToday/RTVS