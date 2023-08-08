San Marino: SMRTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster has confirmed that San Marino will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.



Thus San Marino joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2024.

San Marino will be selecting the 2024 Sammarinese entry and act via Una Voce Per San Marino for the third consecutive year. SMRTV has sealed a contract with Media Evolution for the third edition of Una Voce Per San Marino, It will be the third consecutive time that the landlocked micro-state will determine its Eurovision act and entry via a national selection.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times and has only made it to the Grand Final thrice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final, in 2019 when Serhat placed 19th in the Grand Final and in 2021 when Senhit placed 22nd in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

In 2023 Piqued Jacks represented San Marino at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their ‘Like An Animal‘.

Source: ESCToday/SMRTV

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU