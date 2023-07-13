Netherlands: AVROTROS opens submission window for Eurovision 2024

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 and has published the rules and regulations of the selection process.

The Dutch will be selecting their Eurovision entry and act yet again via an internal selection. AVROTROS is inviting artists, composers, producers, lyricists and record companies to submit an authentic, distinctive and competitive song for Eurovision 2024.

The song submission window is open as of yesterday with the deadline set for the 30th of September 2024. If you are interested in representing the Netherlands you can send in your song to the Dutch national broadcaster via the following email: [email protected]

The Selection Committee will be responsible to determine the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act. Preference will be given to those who have submitted a combination of song+artist. This year composers can also submit a song without an artist, the Selection Committee would then search for the suitable act for the said song.

AVRTROS is aiming to determine the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act by mid December 2023.

Rules For The Songs



Not released or publicly performed before September 1, 2023.

Maximum duration is 3’00”.

Multiple songs? Submit up to 3 songs.

Submit songs in .mp3, .wav or other common format.

Language choice is free.

Rules For Artists

Up to 6 performers, including backing vocalists and/or dancers.

All vocals must be sung live (pending regulation EBU/ESC2024).

All music is on tape.

No live instruments.

Flexible availability from December 2023 to May 2024.

Age is 16 years or older on April 15, 2024.

Further procedure

Each entry will receive a confirmation of correct receipt.

In a number of sessions, the committee will select a small number of promising entries.

The teams behind these entries can be invited to come and sing the song live and discuss the possible further path. The aim is to make the final choice by mid-December at the latest.

AVROTROS has revamped the Selection Committe for Eurovision 2024 with a completely new team headed by Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS