Netherlands: Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen appointed as Head of Delegation

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has appointed a new Head of Delegation for Eurovision 2024.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen, has great experience at the Eurovision Song Contest, having worked as the Head of Contest for the last three Eurovision editions ( 2021, 2022 and 2023). His talent, experience and expertise at Eurovision have lead to his appointed as the new Dutch Head of Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Twan has also been appointed as the Chairman of the 2024 Dutch Eurovision Selection Committee, he will be playing a key role in selecting the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act. He will be also looking for new members to join the said committee.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen says:



I am proud of AVROTROS’ request to lead this challenging and unique project. I am looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I have gained in recent years at the Eurovision Song Contest to create a strong and convincing entry for the Netherlands.

Eric van Stade (AVROTROS General Director) says:



In our opinion, Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen is the perfect candidate to lead the project organization of the Dutch delegation. With his many years of experience as Head of Contest at the Eurovision Song Contest, I hand over my role as chairman of the selection committee to him with great confidence.

AVROTROS has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 with the deadline set for the 30th of September.

AVROTROS’s press release reads:

Registration for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2024 is now open. Artists, composers, lyricists, producers and record labels are cordially invited to submit an authentic, distinctive and competitive song for Europe’s biggest music show. Van de Nieuwenhuijzen also actively talks to artists, producers and labels to enthuse them to submit a song.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS