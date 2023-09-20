Poland: TVP confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Poland will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Poland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2024.

TVP is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2024 Polish Eurovision entry and act for Malmo. More details on the Polish Eurovision 2024 plan of action will be released in due course.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken 25 times in our beloved song contest. In 2023 Poland was represented by Blanka at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Solo‘.

Source: ESCToday/ TVP

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU