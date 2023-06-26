Luxembourg: RTL releases a statement on Eurovision 2024 pre-selection

RTL, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that it will be revealing further details on its Eurovision preselection next week.

RTL Luxexmbourg will be making an official announcement regarding the mechanism it will use to select Luxembourg’s Eurovision entry and act in 2024 on Monday 3 July 2023. Luxembourg will be returning to Eurovision next year after a 30 year absence.

A special website will be launched by RTL for Eurovision 2024: www.eurovision.lu

RTL has released the following statement regarding Eurovision 2024:

The long-awaited return of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the Eurovision Song Contest is underway! After 30 long years, RTL is delighted to announce that they have taken up the responsibility of selecting the candidate or group who will proudly represent Luxembourg in Sweden in May 2024. Three minutes that will forever mark the happy contender! Numerous speculations about the preselection have already been circulating in the press and on social media. The preselection process will be launched on July 3, 2023, and all the details regarding registrations and the recruitment of candidates and songwriter-composers will be communicated through the official website www.eurovision.lu.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL/ESCToday

