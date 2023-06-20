Greece: Helena Paparizou & Eleni Foureira slay at the MAD TV Awards

The Ultimate Greek Eurovision Goddesses, Helena Paparizou and Eleni Foureira, joined forces last night at the 2023 MAD TV Music Awards in Athens and performed a special medley of ‘My Number One’ and ‘Fuego’.

Helena Paparizou (Greece 2001, 2005) and Eleni Foureira (Cyprus 2018) set the crowds into a frenzy when they graced the MAD TV Music Awards last night in the majestic Greek capital. The Eurovision Queens slayed the housed and rocked the venue with their magnetism when they performed a medley of their mega Eurovision hits ‘My Number One‘ and ‘Fuego‘

Helena in Eurovision

Helena Paparizou has represented Greece twice at the Eurovision Song Contest twice (2001, 2005), both times with flying colours (3rd, 1st). She remains the only Greek Eurovision winner till date. Paparizou broght the Eurovision trophy to Greek soil for the very first time back in 2005 when Eurovision was held in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘My number one‘.

Helena has gone places since her Eurovision victory and is today one of the most sought after artists in the Greek music industry.

Eleni in Eurovision

Eleni Foureira represented Cyprus at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘Fuego‘, achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: MAD TV Greece

Photo credit: MAD TV Greece