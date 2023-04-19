Greece: Monica Papadatos appointed as Head of Delegation

ERT, the Greek national television and radio broadcaster, has appointed a new Head of Delegation for Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Monica Papadatos the new Greek Head of Delegation

Monica Papadatos, who is an experieced TV professional and executive has been newly appointed Head of the Greek Delegation.

Monica is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has she has an extensive record in 15 ESC editions . Monica began her involvement in the competition in 2005 and was the Head of Press at the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest in Athens. She has been working round the clock, diligently and earnestly in the Greek delegation since 2005. She has served as the Greek Head of Press at Eurovision in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017.

Monica with Litsa Piskera and Sinia Koussoula at Eurovision 2023

She has worked both for Russia and San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest serving as the Head of Press for both countries with internationally acclaimed and famed acts such as Sergey Lazarev (Russia 2016) and Serhat (San Marino 20199. Monica speaks fluent English, French and Greek and excels in journalism and media communications having worked for Euronews Greece for many years. She is currently the Head Marketing Dept of ERT (Greek National TV and Radio Broadcaster).

Monica with Yiorgos Kapoutzidis and Maria Kozakou at Eurovision 2017

Her expertise, connaissance, diligence and hard work in communications and production have led to ERT appointing her as the Greek Head of Delegation for Eurovision 2023.

Ms. Papadatos has played a key role in promoting the artists she has worked with at the Eurovision Song Contest giving them much international exposure leading to successful results in the competition:

Sarbel- Greece 2007 (7th)

Greece 2007 Kalomoira- Greece 2008 ( 3rd)

Greece 2008 Sakis Rouvas- Greece 2009 ( 7th)

Greece 2009 Giorgos Alkaios- Greece 2010 (8th)

Greece 2010 Loukas Yiorkas- Greece 2011 (7th)

Greece 2011 Koza Nostra- Greece 2013 ( 6th)

Greece 2013 Sergey Lazarev-Russia 2016 (3rd)

Monica’s motto is that Eurovision is a music Olympiad, a unique project worldwide which unites cultures, music genres and personalities:

‘There is no Eurovision without the Olympic team spirit. My experience in the Olympic Games of Athens in 2004, taught me to face this huge project with great respect‘.

Monica believes that the Eurovision Song Contest is the greatest school for media production, every after partaking in the competition she returns back home to Greece with great enthusiasm and knowledge. She is game to interact with the new technologies and innovations which are introduced at Europe’s favorite television show.

Monica with the Cypriot Head of Delegation Evi Papamichael

Monica’s professionalism, media & communications skills, expertise and experience have led to garnering great respect and admiration both at home in Greece and overseas, where where is highly respected amongst the international delegations. She gained much name and fame both in the music and television industries in Greece and beyond.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Monica Papadatos