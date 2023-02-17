Spain: Blanca Paloma will perform at Festival da Cançao 2023

The Spanish Eurovision 2023 hopeful, Blanca Paloma, will be kicking off her European promo tour next week in Portugal.

Blanca Paloma will be following Chanel’s footsteps and will be traveling to Lisbon in order to perform at Festival Da Cançao 2023 First Semifinal on Saturday 25 February. Hence the Portuguese audience will get to see Blanca performing on their national television RTP.

Blanca Paloma has gone places since her Benidorm Fest 2023 victory earlier this month. The multi talented Spanish star has been appearing on numerous television shows, cinema and fashion events in Spain: Premios Goya 2023, El Hormiguero, Mercedez Benz Fashion Week Madrid etc.

Blanca Paloma is expected to travel to other European countries in order to promote her Eurovision entry. More details will be released in due course.

Blanca Paloma was crowned the winner of the 2023 Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2023 with her magnificent performance of ‘EaEa’.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE