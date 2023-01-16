Finland: Listen to the UMK 2023 entries

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has been releasing the UMK 2023 entries one by one. Check them out!

A total of 7 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at UMK 2023. The 2023 Finnish national final is set to be held at the Logomo in Turku on Saturday 25 February and will be hosted by Samur.

Check out the UMK 2023 competing entries below:

Release schedule for UMK23 songs

Thu, 12 January Keira – No Business On The Dancefloor

Keira – No Business On The Dancefloor Fri, 13 January Benjamin – Hoida mut



Benjamin – Hoida mut Mon, 16 January Robin Packalen – Girls Like You

Robin Packalen – Girls Like You Tue, 17 January Lxandra – Something To Lose

Lxandra – Something To Lose Wed, 18 January Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha



Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha Thu, 19 January KUUMAA – Ylivoimainen

KUUMAA – Ylivoimainen Fri, 20 January Portion Boys – Samaa taivasta katsotaan

The 2023 Finnish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 75% public voting and 25% international jury deliberation.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE