Finland: Listen to the UMK 2023 entries

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has been releasing the UMK 2023 entries one by one. Check them out!
A total of 7 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at UMK 2023. The 2023 Finnish national final is set to be held at the Logomo in Turku on Saturday 25 February and will be hosted by Samur.
Check out the UMK 2023 competing entries below:
Keira – No Business on the Dancefloor
Benjamin- Hoida mut
Robin Packalen- Girls Like You.
This article will be updated constantly
Release schedule for UMK23 songs
- Thu, 12 January Keira – No Business On The Dancefloor
- Fri, 13 January Benjamin – Hoida mut
- Mon, 16 January Robin Packalen – Girls Like You
- Tue, 17 January Lxandra – Something To Lose
- Wed, 18 January Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
- Thu, 19 January KUUMAA – Ylivoimainen
- Fri, 20 January Portion Boys – Samaa taivasta katsotaan
The 2023 Finnish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 75% public voting and 25% international jury deliberation.
Finland at Eurovision
Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.
The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.
Source: YLE
Photo credit: YLE