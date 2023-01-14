Norway: MGP 2023 Semifinal #1 results

Melodi Grand Prix 2023 kicked off in Norway tonight in Oslo with its First Semifinal. A total of 7 acts battled for three spots in the Grand Final.

The top 3 acts from tonight’s semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final:

About MGP 2023

Melodi Grand Prix 2023 consists of four live televised shows with the Grand Final set to be held in Trondheim on Saturday 4 February. There will be fewer and bigger semi-finals, no pre-qualified artists, no duels and the Grand Final will feature an international jury.

The three semi-finals will be held in Oslo whilst the Grand Final will be travelling to Trondheim. A total of 21 acts will partake in the competition. The shows are hosted by Arian Engebø and Stian ‘Staysman’ Thorbjørnsen.

The 2023 Norwegian entry will be determined via a 50/50 international jury-public televoting deliberation.

MGP 2023 Agenda

14/ 01/ 2023- Semi-final 1

21/01/2023- Semi-final 2

28/01/2023- Semi-final 3

04/02/2023- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 60 times.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Give That Wolf A Banana‘ achieving an honourable 10th placing in the Grand Final.