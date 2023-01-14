We have a winner in Belgium! Gustaph was crowned the winner of the 2023 Belgian national final Eurosong.

Gustaph will have the grand honor of representing Belgium at the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with Because of you.

A total of 7 acts battled for the golden ticket for Eurovision 2023. The show was held at the Palais in Brussels and hosted by Peter Van De Veiere.

The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry was determined via a combined 15 member professional jury- public televoting deliberation

The 2019 Dutch Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence was a special guest at the show.