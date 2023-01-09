Serbia: RTS unveils national selection competing acts

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster has unveiled the thirty two competing acts at the forthcoming 2023 Serbian national selection.

The 2023 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2  semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on 1, 2 and 4 March.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 jury- public televoting deliberation.

The competing acts

  1. Nađa – Moj Prvi Ožiljak Na Duši
  2. Tijana Dapčević – Kad Smo Sami
  3. Petar Pupić – Ako Shvatim
  4. Stefan Zdravković – Cvet Sa Istoka
  5. Frajle – Neka, Neka
  6. Angellina – «Lanac
  7. Eegor – Starac Dana
  8. Boris Subotić – Nedostupan
  9. Nađa Terzić – Devojka Tvog Dečka
  10. Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
  11. Filip Baloš – Novi Plan Drugi San
  12. Zejna – Rumba
  13. Dzipsii – Greh
  14. Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato Što Volim
  15. Gift – Liberta
  16. Ivona – «U Noćima
  17. Filarri – Posle Mene
  18. Hurricane – Zumi Zimi Zami
  19. Matea Zanatta – Novi Svet
  20. Hercenšlus – Vremenska Zona
  21. Adem Mehmedovi – Osmeh
  22. Igor Stanojević – Iza Duge
  23. CHEGI & Braća bluz bend – Svadba Ili Kavga
  24. Aleksandar Simić & Nenad Osmanović – Viva La Vida
  25. Doris Milošević – Tišina
  26. Milan Bujaković, Zoran Todorović & Sanja Anastasija – Fenomen
  27. Emphaty Soul Project – Indigo
  28. Filip Žmahe – Čujemo Se Sutra
  29. Stefan Maljković Shy – Od Jastuka Do Jastuka
  30. Jovana Tomašević – Kao Grom Iz Vedra Neba
  31. Drai – Loše Procene
  32. Savo Perović – Presidente

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming s

