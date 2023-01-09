Serbia: RTS unveils national selection competing acts

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster has unveiled the thirty two competing acts at the forthcoming 2023 Serbian national selection.

The 2023 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on 1, 2 and 4 March.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 jury- public televoting deliberation.

The competing acts

Nađa – Moj Prvi Ožiljak Na Duši Tijana Dapčević – Kad Smo Sami Petar Pupić – Ako Shvatim Stefan Zdravković – Cvet Sa Istoka Frajle – Neka, Neka Angellina – «Lanac Eegor – Starac Dana Boris Subotić – Nedostupan Nađa Terzić – Devojka Tvog Dečka Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava Filip Baloš – Novi Plan Drugi San Zejna – Rumba Dzipsii – Greh Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato Što Volim Gift – Liberta Ivona – «U Noćima Filarri – Posle Mene Hurricane – Zumi Zimi Zami Matea Zanatta – Novi Svet Hercenšlus – Vremenska Zona Adem Mehmedovi – Osmeh Igor Stanojević – Iza Duge CHEGI & Braća bluz bend – Svadba Ili Kavga Aleksandar Simić & Nenad Osmanović – Viva La Vida Doris Milošević – Tišina Milan Bujaković, Zoran Todorović & Sanja Anastasija – Fenomen Emphaty Soul Project – Indigo Filip Žmahe – Čujemo Se Sutra Stefan Maljković Shy – Od Jastuka Do Jastuka Jovana Tomašević – Kao Grom Iz Vedra Neba Drai – Loše Procene Savo Perović – Presidente

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming s