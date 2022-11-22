UK: Sam Ryder to headline special New Year Eve’s show on BBC One

The 2022 British Eurovision runner up, Sam Ryder, has gone places ever since his Eurovision participation in Turin. The multi facetted British artist will be rocking the house at a special New Year Eve’s show ‘ Sam Ryder’s All Stars New Year’s Eve’ on BBC One.

Sam Ryder has come a long way since his Eurovision debut last May, he graced Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert last June and has performed with the likes of Foo Fighters, Roger Taylor and Brian May at the Wembley Stadium.

Sam is all set to treat the British audience with the best of his music on BBC One’s special New Year’s Eve concert ‘Sam Ryder’s All Stars New Year’s Eve’. He will be joined on stage a grand line up of internationally acclaimed acts. More details will be revealed in due course. The show will be produced by BBC Studios Entertainment.

The BBC press release reads:

From taking Eurovision to Space, Man, to giving a show stopping performance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, then singing with music legends Brian May, Roger Taylor and the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium, break through artist Sam Ryder will round off his incredible 2022 by rocking into the New Year as BBC One and iPlayer confirms Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve (2×30). Made by BBC Studios Entertainment, this spectacular celebration will see Sam joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year Eve extravaganza as the nation builds up to the midnight moment. Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests will party into 2023. After heading live to the banks of the River Thames as London is lit up with the first full fireworks display since 2019. The celebrations will continue after midnight with Sam’s take on classic tunes and a number of special duets, guaranteed to keep the nation singing and dancing until the small hours. Sam revealed the news exclusively on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 earlier today (Tuesday 22 September).

Sam Ryder says:

I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests. It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!

Mel Balac (BBC Studios Creative Director) says:

Sam will be performing an exclusive set of NYE bangers with some unexpected musical surprises and unique twists along the way. Sam’s energy and charisma is off the scale as a performer and it promises to be one heck of a party for BBC One viewers.

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘Space Man‘ achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC/EBU