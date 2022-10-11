RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has received a total of 876 songs for the forthcoming ediiton of Benidorm Fest.

Out of the 876 submitted songs, 482 songs were submitted via RTVE’s official website and email whilst 394 songs were submitted via an invite to record companies and record labels. RTVE has said that the number of professional entries and well known singers who have submitted an entry has notably increased. The number of songs submitted by the record companies has doubled in comparison to last year due to the massive success of Benidorm Fest 2022 and Chanel’s fabulous results at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Many well known artists including previous Eurovision acts have submitted an entry in their quest to compete at the 2023 Benidorm Fest and ultimately represent Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

RTVE’s Eurovision Committee will now have to listen to all the submitted songs and whittle them down to 22 songs ( 16 competing entries + 6 reserve entries).

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE has published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window consisted of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

Tickets for Benidorm Fest 2023 are expected to go on sale in Novemmber as the capacity of the venue will be larger than this year’s edition. The 2023 Benidorm tickets will range from 20-30 euros. RTVE promises to have a spectacular stage.

Chanel from Benidorm Fest to Eurovision

Chanel won the first edition of Benidorm Fest and was awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. She represented Spain in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘, achieving an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE