Spain: Chanel’s ‘Slo Mo’ is certified double platinum

Chanel’s Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’ is reaching the sky these days, the song has been certified double platinum in Spain having sold more than 80,000 records.

Chanel was crowned the winner of Benidorm Fest 2022 with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘ and went on to represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final. Chanel brought Spain back to the TOP 3 of the competition for the first time since 1995.

Yesterday the Spanish Eurovision Queen was invited to El Hormiguero, one of Spain’s most famous tv chat shows, where she was interviewed by Pablo Motos and presented the coveted double platinum disc for ‘Slo Mo‘. El Hormiguero is broadcast on private Spanish tv channel Antena 3.

‘Slo Mo‘ has sold more than 80,000 copies in Spain and is one of the most popular songs on the radio since Chanel graced the Eurovision stage.

Le entregamos a @ChanelTerrero el doble disco de platino por SloMo ¡lleva más de 80 mil copias vendidas! #ChanelEH pic.twitter.com/jcxXt3yJ9d — El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) September 5, 2022

Chanel spoke about her upcoming projects: her upcoming new single which is set to be released in due course and her Disney song in the upcoming Pinocchio movie. She spoke about her Eurovision experience in Turin and the aftermath of her successful participation in the competition.

Source: Antena 3, El Hormiguero

Photo credit: Antena 3/ El Hormiguero