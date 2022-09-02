Malta: PBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Malta will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Hence Malta joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition.

MESC 2023

Malta will select its Eurovision 2023 entry and act via a national selection – Malta Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 Maltese national selection will consist of four phases. A total of 40 songs will compete in the quarterfinals The semifinal will feature will feature a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries will proceed to the Grand Final.

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster has released the rules and regulations for MESC 2023. The song submission window will run from 17-31 October 2022.

MESC 2023 Timeline

13/01/2022- Quarter Final #1

20/01/2022-Quarter Final #2

27/01/2022-Quarter Final #3

03/02/2022-Quarter Final #4

09/02/2023- MESC 2023 Semifinal

11/02/2023- MESC 2023 Grand Final

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.

In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.