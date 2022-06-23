Eurovision 2023: Brighton sets its eyes on hosting the show

The list of British cities wishing to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is growing by the day, the next city to expresss its interest in hosting the show is none other than Brighton.

Brighton is no stranger when it comest to the Eurovision Song Contest as it successfully hosted the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest when ABBA stormed to victory with ‘Waterloo‘. The City of Brighton is aiming to enter the bidding race to host ESC 2023 next year.

A large number of cities have cropped up expressing their will to host the coveted contest come 2023.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty ( Brighton & Hove City Council Leader) says:

It would be an honour to host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine. Of course, it was in Brighton and Hove that ABBA launched their global career when they won with Waterloo at the Brighton Dome in 1974. We’d love to see the event come back to the city and share some of our lucky stardust with the next global superstars. We will now approach the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC to formally express our interest. We know that many other cities will be interested in hosting and we look forward to hearing which city will be successful. After all, as ABe BA have said, the winner takes it all.

Is Brighton’s venue big enough to host Eurovision?

Brighton has one drawback, the 1974 Eurovision venue, the Brighton Centre can house circa 5,500 spectators which would not meet the ESC hosting requirements as a venue with a capacity of circa 10,000 spectators is required.

Source: ITV/BBC

Photo credit: National Geographic