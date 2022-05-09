It’s the two U’s at the top of the betting odds as we go into Eurovision week.

The UK’s Sam Ryder has overtaken Sweden and Italy, and now sits at second place on the favourites to win Saturday’s final. At decimal odds of around 7, however, he still lies some way behind long-time favourite Ukraine, with odds even shortening slightly to around 1.5.

Spain hangs on behind Italy and Sweden, competing the top five.

The top ten favourites to win on Eurovision Monday, as aggregated by OddsChecker, are as follows:

Ukraine UK Italy Sweden Spain Poland Greece Norway Netherlands Serbia

Portugal, France and Australia are snapping at Serbia’s heels, just outside the top ten.

Semi 1 Qualifiers

But of course, it’s not all about Saturday night. As we approach the first of the semifinals, it’s worth a look at the collective favourites to qualify, as dictated by punters’ bets. Currently, this is the ranking for tomorrow’s show:

Ukraine Greece Norway Netherlands Armenia Portugal Albania Moldova Latvia Switzerland Austria Iceland Lithuania Croatia Denmark Slovenia Bulgaria

Bookmakers have routinely hit eight or nine bullseyes in each semifinal of recent years. Could they go close to the perfect ten this time around?