Bookies Roundup 2022 : Two U’s At The Top

Turin Calling

by Richard West-Soley May 9, 2022 4:54 pm 0 views

It’s the two U’s at the top of the betting odds as we go into Eurovision week. 

The UK’s Sam Ryder has overtaken Sweden and Italy, and now sits at second place on the favourites to win Saturday’s final. At decimal odds of around 7, however, he still lies some way behind long-time favourite Ukraine, with odds even shortening slightly to around 1.5.

Spain hangs on behind Italy and Sweden, competing the top five.

The top ten favourites to win on Eurovision Monday, as aggregated by OddsChecker, are as follows:

  1. Ukraine
  2. UK
  3. Italy
  4. Sweden
  5. Spain
  6. Poland
  7. Greece
  8. Norway
  9. Netherlands
  10. Serbia

Portugal, France and Australia are snapping at Serbia’s heels, just outside the top ten.

Semi 1 Qualifiers

But of course, it’s not all about Saturday night. As we approach the first of the semifinals, it’s worth a look at the collective favourites to qualify, as dictated by punters’ bets. Currently, this is the ranking for tomorrow’s show:

  1. Ukraine
  2. Greece
  3. Norway
  4. Netherlands
  5. Armenia
  6. Portugal
  7. Albania
  8. Moldova
  9. Latvia
  10. Switzerland
  11. Austria
  12. Iceland
  13. Lithuania
  14. Croatia
  15. Denmark
  16. Slovenia
  17. Bulgaria

Bookmakers have routinely hit eight or nine bullseyes in each semifinal of recent years. Could they go close to the perfect ten this time around?

