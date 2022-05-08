Turin Calling: Turquoise Carpet live from Turin today

Ciao Europe, this is Turin calling! It’s an exciting day in the Eurovision world today, the 2022 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet is scheduled to be held at the La Venaria Reale (Venaria Palace).

Turin is all set to go Turquoise specially for Eurovision, as the Red Carpet will be transformed into the Turquoise Carpet thanks to Morrocanoil, the official presenting partner for Eurovision 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet live today at 16: 00 CET via the following channels:

Turquoise Carpet

Instead of a traditional Red Carpet, the organization has opted for a refreshingly different approach that fits the City of Turin and the Eurovision Song Contest. The 40 competing acts and their delegations, EBU and RAI officials will be welcomed on the Turquoise Carpet.

The artists will be seen walking on the Turquoise Carpet with the backdrop of the iconic Regalia Palace.



What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony?

The 40 competing acts from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be arriving at the Turquoise Carpet all dressed up for the special ocassion.

During the Turquoise event, competing acts at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet the assembled press. The 2022 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

The 40 artists will be interviewed live by Carolina By Domenico and Gabriele Corsi.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Turin, Mr Stefano Lo Russo and officials from RAI, the EBU, City of Turin, Italy will officially welcome the 2022 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Turin.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10 , 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy. The event will be co-organized by Italian national broadcaster RAI in liason with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv/RAI

Cover photo Credit: hisour.com