Turin Calling: Snippets from Day #6 of rehearsals (BIG 5 first rehearsals)

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the BIG 5 countries graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.
The first artist rehearsals are closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions has been released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.
The BIG 5 countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
This article will be updated throught the course of the day
France
A fiery first rehearsal from France’s @ALVAN 🔥#EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision2022 #Eurovision
Italy
Goosebumps here in Turin as @Mahmood returns to the #Eurovision stage! 🇮🇹 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok
United Kingdom
Spain
Germany
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit:EBU/ Andres Putting