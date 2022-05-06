Turin Calling: Day #7 of rehearsals (2nd artist rehearsals)

Good morning Europe, this is Turin calling! Rehearsals continue today at the Pala Olimpico with eleven countries taking the Eurovision stage for the second time.

Eleven countries from the Second Semifinal will have their 2nd artist rehearsals in Turin today. The 2nd artist rehearsals will closed to the press inside the venue, but both the online and onsite press can follow the rehearsals online or inside the press centre.

The following countries will have their second artist rehearsals today:

Semi-final #2

Australia

Cyprus

Ireland

North Macedonia

Estonia

break

Romania

Poland

Montenegro

Belgium

Sweden

break

Czech Republic

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU