Turin Calling: Day #5 of rehearsals (2nd artist rehearsals)

Good morning Europe, this is Turin calling! Rehearsals continue today at the Pala Olimpico with fourteen countries taking the Eurovision stage for the second time.

Fourteen countries from the First Semifinal will have their 2nd artist rehearsals in Turin today. The 2nd artist rehearsals will closed to the press inside the venue, but both the online and onsite press can follow the rehearsals online or inside the press centre.

The following countries will have their second artist rehearsals today:

Semi-final #1

Albania

Latvia

Lithuania

Switzerland

Slovenia

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Netherlands

Moldova

Portugal

Croatia

Denmark

A ustria

Greeece

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Italy.