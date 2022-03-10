United Kingdom: Sam Ryder will fly to Turin!

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has announcedd today that Sam Ryder will defend the British colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Sam Ryder will represent the UK at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Space Man‘.

The BBC has partenered with TaP Music for Eurovision 2022. TaP Music is a global music publishing company which works with big internationally acclaimed acts such as Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

BBC Studios and TaP Music have together in determining the 2022 British Eurovision act and entry.

Sam Ryder is currently one of the most sought after artists in the UK with more than 12 million followers on Tick Tock and more than 100 million likes on the platform. He has a massive following on Istagram and Facebook too.

Sam has co-written his Eurovision entry with Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

Sam Ryder says:

Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters. I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends

Ben Mawson and Edd Millet (TAP Music co founders) say:

The Eurovision Song Contest is truly a cultural phenomenon and an amazing opportunity – with 200 million viewers – for the right performer. As well as Sam having an amazing voice – SPACE MAN is an instant song that we’re confident will really connect. Not to mention he’s also an extremely likeable and engaging character – as evidenced by his TikTok following.

Scott Mills says:

It’s been such an honour working with the TaP team and the BBC this year in being part of the selection process for our Eurovision entry. I’ve known and supported Sam on Radio 1 since he started and I’m so excited for what he’ll bring to the night in Turin – we truly have a brilliant act this year.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 63 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman represented the United Kingdom at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Embers‘.

Source: BBC