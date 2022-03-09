Georgia: Circus Mircus to premiere Eurovision 2022 entry on 10 March

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, will be releasing the 2022 Georgian Eurovision entry tomorrow Thursday 10 March.

Circus Mircus and GPB were set to premiere the official music video of the 2022 Georgian Eurovision entry tomorrow but have changed the plan of action due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Georgian hopefuls have decided to release only the song and not the music video due to the current events afflicting Ukraine.

The 2022 Georgian entry will now be released on black background tomorrow Thursday 10 March, whilst the official music video will be released at a later date.

Circus Mircus were selected via an internal selection in order to represent Georgia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 13 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2021 Tornike Kipiani represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘You‘.

Source: GPB

Photo credit: GPB/ EBU