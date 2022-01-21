Italy: RAI unveils the Sanremo 2022 stage

Cioa Europa, this is Sanremo calling! RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the iconic 2022 Sanremo stage.

Italy is gearing up in true style for the iconic 2022 Sanremo Song Festival. The Italian national broadcaster has revealed the grandiose stage for the forthcoming music event.

The 2022 Sanremo stage has been designed by Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli.

Gaetano has designed the Sanremo stage for the 20th time whilst Maria Chiara has worked on the stage for the 8th time.

The designers speak about the stage:

When we met Amadeus in August, he asked us to maintain the scale and position of the orchestra, with the appropriate distances, but to imagine something different, a design between past and future. Nothing vintage, however: rather, as proposed by Amadeus, a ‘restyling’ of the classic. So we were inspired by the more ‘traditional’ sets starting from the rediscovery of the color white, with three-dimensional perforated materials, and we revisited an element such as the curtain, making it super light and transparent, in front of the proscenium. We have also reduced the length of LED walls in favor of stage construction and lighting. As for technology, it is not completely eliminated, but it will make its appearance in three large ellipses of six and nine meters, all covered with lights and motorized, able to offer director Stefano Vicario and director of photography Mario Catapano great versatility, scenery and almost infinite possibilities of movements. The stage is deep and welcoming, in one way it is a synthesis between the sets of the two previous Amadeus Sanremo editions. We wanted to portray that last year’s spaceship has arrived in a place where everyone can start again.

The construction of the stage started in Rome in October and then it was disassembled and transported to Sanremo where the construction kicked off in December.

About Sanremo 2022

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries) 02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 12 acts will perform their entries)

–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 12 acts will perform their entries) 03/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 24 acts will perform their respective entries)



–Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 24 acts will perform their respective entries) 04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 24 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 24 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest) 05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final ( 24 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam earlier this year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time