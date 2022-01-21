Spain: RTVE unveils the Benidorm Fest 2022 jury and trophy

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference at the RTVE Headquarters in Madrid in order to unveil more information and details regarding the forthcoming Spanish national selection. The Spanish broadcaster has unveiled the Benidorm Fest 2022 jury and trophy.

Spain is gearing up in full steam for its forthcoming national selection for Eurovision 2022. The Spanish Head of Delegation Ms. Eva Mora and RTVE’s Head of Communication and Participation Ms. Maria Eizaguirre presided the press conference as is custom

The 2022 Benidorm Jury will consist of five members (2 international and 3 national):

Felix Bergsson (HoD Iceland/Reference Group Member)

(HoD Iceland/Reference Group Member) Martin Dietmann (Stage Director and Producer)

(Stage Director and Producer) Natalia Calderón (singer)



(singer) Miryam Benedicted (choreographer)



(choreographer) Estefanía García (RTVE Orchestra Coordinator)



Martin Dietmann is an internationally acclaimed stage director who hails from Austria and who has been many Eurovision stagings and performances: Spain (2021), Cyprus (2021), Austria (2014, 2016, 2018, 2021), Bulgaria (2022), Croatia (2022), Czech Republic (2022), Estonia (2022), etc.

Felix Bergsson is the Head of the Icelandic Delegation at Eurovision and a member of the Reference Group.

The jury will play a key role in selecting the Spanish Eurovision 2022 entry and act as it carry 50% of the deliberation in their hands.

The Benidorm Fest 2022 Trophy is a bronze microphone designed by José Luís Fernández.

Benidorm Fest 2022

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed 50% jury ( Spanish/ international jury ) and 50% public voting ( 25% televoting/ 25% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE