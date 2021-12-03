Albania: Listen to the Festivali i Kenges 60 songs

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has published the 20 entries that will be competing at the the forthcoming Albanian national selection-Festivali i Kenges 60.

Albania is working round the clock in order to host its traditiona song festival- Festivali i Kenges. RTSH has released the competing entries at the upcoming music fest:

Festivali i Kenges 2022 will consist of three live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. The three shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

A special RTSH committee consisting of the following members were responsible to select the 20 lucky hopefuls:

Ardit Gjebrea

Elton Deda

Marjan Deda

Klodian Qafoku

Zefina Hasani

Arta Marku

Redi Treni

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

In 2021 Anxhela Peristeri defended the Albanian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.