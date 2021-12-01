Sweden: SVT unveils the remaining fourteen Melodifestivalen 2022 acts

Heija Sverige! The 2022 Melodifestivalen is complete, SVT the Swedish national broadcaster has unveiled the fourteen remaining Mello 2022 acts including 2 former Swedish Eurovision representatives.

Sweden is gearing up in full swing for its upcoming national selection Melodifestivalen 2022. The Swedish broadcaster has revealed the names of the remaining fourteen acts:

  • Malou PritzBananas
  • Lisa MiskovskyBest to come
  • Browsing CollectionFace In The Crowd
  • Anna BergendahlHigher Power
  • MEDINAIn I Dimman
  • Robin BengtssonInocent Love
  • TenoriLa Stella
  • Shirley ClampLet There Be Angels
  • LancelotLyckligt Slut
  • Tone SekeliusMy Way
  • Alvaro EstrellaSuave
  • Malin ChristinSynd On Dig
  • AngelinoThe End
  • LillasysterTil Our Days Are Over

The above mentioned acts will join the following acts which were revealed last week:

  • Anders BaggeBigger Than The Universe
  • LaimooBluffin
  • Faith KakemboFreedom
  • Linda BengtzingFyrfaldigt hurra!
  • Danne StråhedHallabaloo
  • Cornelia JakobsHold Me Closer
  • Cazzi OpeiaI can’t get enough
  • Samira MannersI want to be loved
  • Omar Rudberg Moving like that
  • Klara HammarströmRun to the hills
  • Tribe FridayShut me up
  • TheozSom du vill
  • Niello & Lisa AjaxTror du att jag bryr mig
  • John LundvikÄnglavakt

SVT will be unveiling the Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final Allocation in the coming weeks.  We have a total of three former Swedish Eurovision acts vying to represent Sweden for the second time at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin: John Lundvik (Sweden 2019), Robin Bengtsson (Sweden 2017) and Anna Bergendahl (Sweden 2010).

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

  • 05/02/2022 – Semifinal #1 (Malmo/Malmo Arena)
  • 12/02/2022- Semifinal #2 (Gothenburg/ Scandinavium)
  • 19/02/2022- Semifinal #3 (Linköping / Saab Arena)
  • 26/02/2022- Semifinal #4 (Lidköping / Sparbanken Arena)
  • 05/03/2022- Andra Chansen ( Örnsköldsvik – Hägglunds Arena)
  • 12/03/2022- Grand Final ( Stockholm/ Friends Arena)

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry  ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

