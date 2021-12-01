Sweden: SVT unveils the remaining fourteen Melodifestivalen 2022 acts

Heija Sverige! The 2022 Melodifestivalen is complete, SVT the Swedish national broadcaster has unveiled the fourteen remaining Mello 2022 acts including 2 former Swedish Eurovision representatives.

Sweden is gearing up in full swing for its upcoming national selection Melodifestivalen 2022. The Swedish broadcaster has revealed the names of the remaining fourteen acts:

Malou Pritz – Bananas

– Bananas Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come

– Best to come Browsing Collection – Face In The Crowd

– Face In The Crowd Anna Bergendahl – Higher Power

– Higher Power MEDINA – In I Dimman

– In I Dimman Robin Bengtsson – Inocent Love

– Inocent Love Tenori – La Stella

– La Stella Shirley Clamp – Let There Be Angels

– Let There Be Angels Lancelot – Lyckligt Slut

– Lyckligt Slut Tone Sekelius – My Way

– My Way Alvaro Estrella – Suave

– Suave Malin Christin – Synd On Dig

– Synd On Dig Angelino – The End

– The End Lillasyster – Til Our Days Are Over

The above mentioned acts will join the following acts which were revealed last week:

Anders Bagge – Bigger Than The Universe

– Bigger Than The Universe Laimoo – Bluffin

– Bluffin Faith Kakembo – Freedom

– Freedom Linda Bengtzing – Fyrfaldigt hurra!

– Fyrfaldigt hurra! Danne Stråhed – Hallabaloo

– Hallabaloo Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

– Hold Me Closer Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough

– I can’t get enough Samira Manners – I want to be loved

– I want to be loved Omar Rudberg – Moving like that

– Moving like that Klara Hammarström – Run to the hills

– Run to the hills Tribe Friday – Shut me up

– Shut me up Theoz – Som du vill

– Som du vill Niello & Lisa Ajax – Tror du att jag bryr mig

– Tror du att jag bryr mig John Lundvik – Änglavakt

SVT will be unveiling the Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final Allocation in the coming weeks. We have a total of three former Swedish Eurovision acts vying to represent Sweden for the second time at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin: John Lundvik (Sweden 2019), Robin Bengtsson (Sweden 2017) and Anna Bergendahl (Sweden 2010).

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 – Semifinal #1 (Malmo/Malmo Arena)

12/02/2022- Semifinal #2 (Gothenburg/ Scandinavium)

19/02/2022- Semifinal #3 (Linköping / Saab Arena)

26/02/2022- Semifinal #4 (Lidköping / Sparbanken Arena)

05/03/2022- Andra Chansen ( Örnsköldsvik – Hägglunds Arena)

12/03/2022- Grand Final ( Stockholm/ Friends Arena)

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT