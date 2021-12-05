Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project drop their Eurovision entry ‘Intention’

We have the very first Eurovision 2022 song! The Bulgarians have released their Eurovision 2022 entry for Turin!

The Intelligent Music Project will fly to Turin with their entry ‘Intention‘. The song has been composed by Dr. Milen Vrabevski. The Bulgarian entry is described as a musical journey beyond the cliches with deep and meaningful lyrics.



Intelligent Music Project were selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Bulgarian colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Intellingent Music Project consists of the following six members:

Ronnie Romero

Bisser Ivanov

Slavin Slavchev

Ivo Stefanov

Dimiter Sirakov

Stoyan Yankoulov (Bulgaria 2007/2013)

Stoyan Yankoulov is a familiar face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has represented his homeland along with Elitsa Todorava twice in the competition (2007, 2013).

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2017 with Kristian Kostov when he placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Victoria represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old‘.