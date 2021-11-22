Monaco: Is TMC planning to return to Eurovision in 2023?

Will we see Monaco return to our beloved competition in 2023? Local Monegasque newsportal L’observateur de Monaco is reporting that the State of Monaco has allocated a substantial sum for the country’s participation at Eurovsision 2023.

Will we hear Bonsoir Europe, this is Monte Carlo calling at the Eurovision Song Contest in the near future?

According to the Monegasque media outlet a return to the Eurovision Song Contest seens to be in the plans of the State of Monaco:

In the documents presenting the original 2022 budget of the Monegasque State, we see in fact that a sum of 100,000 euros has been entered to “initiate the application of the Principality to the Eurovision 2023 competition”.

Monaco withdrew from the competition in 2007 and has not returned since. TMC, the Monegasque national broadcaster, now belongs to French TV TF1 Group.

TMC had confirmed to ESCToday that Monaco that it would not compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Monaco in Eurovision

Monaco debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1959 and has partaken in the contest 24 times. The tiny principality has won the competition once, namely in 1971 when Severine was crowned the winner in Dublin with her entry Un banc, un arbre, une rue.

The country competed in the contest religiously every year from 1959- 1979, then in 1980 it decided to withdraw from the competition and stayed out until 2004 when it decided to return when the semi-final was introduced.

Source: l’observateur de Monaco

Monaco competed at the 2004, 2005 and 2006 Eurovision editions and withdrew again in 2007 due to poor results and three consecutive non qualifications.