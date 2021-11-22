RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a press conference at the RTVE Headquarters in Madrid today in order to update the assembled press with the latest developments regarding the 2022 Spanish national selection.

Eva Mora, the Spanish Head of Delegation, revealed that the broadcaster has received a total of 886 songs for Eurovision 2022 ( 194 via direct invite/ 692 via public online submission). Ms. Mora went on to say that the Spanish national selection will include a variety of different musical genres (folk, ballad, pop, rock, rap, trap, metal, fusion, Latin etc.)

The Spanish broadcaster is quite pleased with the outocome of the first phase of the national selection, the response has been very positive. Internationally acclaimed composers have submitted songs for Benidorm Fest 2022. Lots of artists have submitted a song in their quest to represent Spain at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin including former Spanish Eurovision acts, established and well known singers, upcoming artists and newbies.

Some American and British composers/producers are behind some of the entries which have been submitted by well known Spanish artists.

The Benidorm 2022 hosts will be unveiled in the coming days. RTVE is expected to unveil the names of the lucky 12 competing acts in due course.

About Benidorm Fest 2022

The submission period for artists/composers to submit their entries to RTVE for Benidorm Fest concluded on 10 November 2021.

A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2022 Spanish national selection next January. Six acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 6 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022 will consist of 3 live televised shows which will be held in Benidorm at the end of January.

Source: ESCTODAY/ RTVE