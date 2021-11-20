Tonight: Eesti Laul 2022 kicks off with its first quarter-final

Tere Eesti! The 2022 Estonian national selection kicks off tonight with Eesti Laul’s first quarter final with a total of 10 acts battling to proceed to one of the two semi-finals.

How to watch?

You can watch the first quarter-final of Eesti Laul 2022 at 20:35 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ETV+

ETV official website

About tonight’s show

The first quarterfinal will be hosted by Tanel Padar (Estonia 2001) and Ines Eda Etti (Estonia 2000). A total of 10 acts will partake in tonight’s show:

Boamadu- “Mitte kauaks” (Peeter Priks, Keith Mutvei) Evelin Samuel-“Waterfall” (Glen Pilvre, Priit Pajusaar, Katrin Pärn) Fiona and Me -“Feel Like This” (Fiona and Me) Jaagup Tuisk -“Kui vaid” (Jaagup Tuisk, Rita Bavanati, Lauri Räpp) Kéa -“Everytime” (Andrei Zevakin, Ketter Orav) Little Mess -“Hea päev” (Timo Vendt, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Andra Teede) Maian- “Meeletu” (Maian Lomp, Gevin Niglas) Peter Põder- “Koos lõpuni” (Peter Põder, Raul Krebs) Stig- “Interstellar” (Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Herman Gardarfve, David Lingren Zacharias, Fred Krieger) Traffic- “Kaua veel” (Karl Killing, Andreas Poom, Fred Krieger, Silver Laas, Vallo Kikas)

We have 2 former Estonian Eurovision acts competing in the first quarterfinal:

Stig represented Estonia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna along with Elina Born with their song ‘Goodbye to yesterday’ achieving a 7th placing in the Grand Final

represented Estonia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna along with with their song ‘Goodbye to yesterday’ achieving a 7th placing in the Grand Final Evelin Samuel represented Estonia at the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem and achieved a 6 place in the competition

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). The Estonian broadcaster has also confirmed the dates of the 2022 Estonian national selection. A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘