Greece: ERT unveils the five potential acts for Eurovision 2022

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has revealed today the 5 lucky finalists of the 2022 Greek national selection. One of them will fly to Turin in order to defend the Greek colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

ERT received 40 entries in its quest to search for the 2022 Greek Eurovision entry. A special ERT Eurovision committee evaluated all the submitted entries and shortlisted them to five. Hence a total of five candidates have been selected in the final phase of the Greek Eurovision 2022 selection:

Amanda Georgiadi ( Amanda Tenjford)

Joanna Drigo

Ilias Kozas

Lou ( Louiza Sofianopoulou )

Next week the special committee will schedule meetings with the five potential hopefuls and their respective teams in order to learn further details of their proposals. The finalists will be able to present a more thorough plan of action of their respective proposals to ERT.

Hereafter the ERT Eurovision committee will make a deliberation and select the 2022 Greek Eurovision entry and act. ERT is expected to select the 2022 Greek Eurovision hopeful and song in the coming weeks.

Ilias Kozas is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has represented Greece at the 2013 Song Contest as part of Koza Nostra in Malmo. Koza Mostra achieved a sixth placing in the Grand Final.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 41 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2021 Stefania represented Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Last Dance‘, achieving a 9th place in the Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT