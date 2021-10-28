Montenegro: RTCG opens song subsmission window for Eurovision 2022

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster has opened the submission window for Eurovision 2022 and has published the rules and regulations of the 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision internal selection.

RTCG has opened the song submission period for artists and composers to submit their songs in their quest to represent Montenegro at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with the deadline set on 10 December. The singer has to be a Montenegrin citizen whilst the composers/producers can be foreigners. The songwriters can submit upto 2 songs for the selection.

A special RTCG jury will be responsible to shortlist the entries and ultimately select the 2022 Montenegrin entry and act.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Montenegro selected its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Tel Aviv via its traditional national final Montevizija. D Mol were crowned the winners of Montevizija 2019 and were awarded the golden ticket to Israel with their entry Heaven. Despite a great performance the Montenegro failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year.

