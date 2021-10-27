HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations of Dora 2022 and has opened the song submission window for the competition.

HRT has released the rules and regulations for Dora 2022 and has opened the submission window for artists/composers wishing to partake in the competition to send in their applications/entries with the deadline set on 25 November.

A total of 14 entries will partake in the Croatian national final. A special HRT expert committee will be responsible to shortlist the submitted entries once the submission window closes. They will select a total of 18 songs (14 competing entries+ 4 reserve entries).

Dora 2022 is set to be held in February in Opatija. The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Dora 2022 will be broadcast live on HRT 1 and HRT’s official website hr.hrt.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.

