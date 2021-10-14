Czech Republic: Online selection in December for Eurovision 2022

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has revealed that the 2022 Czech Eurovision entry and act will be determined via an online selection in December.

The submission period of artists and composers to submit their entries to CT in order to compete in the 2022 Czech national selection concluded on 30 September. CT has received more than 150 entries with various different artists hailing from all over the world.



The Czech national broadcaster is now evaulating all the submitted entries and will shortlist a number of songs for the next round of the competition.

This year, the in-house team responsible for selecting these performers was strengthened by one American composer and European producer / performer. Their identity will be revealed after the selection of the finalists of the national round, so that these jurors cannot be influenced in any way during the selection.

Applicants for songs selected for the national round will be contacted by e-mail by October 20 to confirm their participation and agree on the terms of the national round. Individual participants and their compositions will be published in early December.

The national round will take place in December 2021, so that the winning performer can work on his Eurovision performance from January 2022.

To participate in the national round, it is necessary to record a live version of the song in the Czech Television studio, which will serve as a basis for voting. Voting will take place electronically and the result will be decided by a 50% international jury, 25% international spectators and 25% Czech spectators.

Hence the Czech Republic will be the second country to select its Eurovision act and entry for Turin in December along with Albania.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final twice, namely in 2016 and 2018.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2021 Benny Cristo defended the Czech colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ Omaga’

Source: CT