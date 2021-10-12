Italy: Måneskin release MAMMAMIA’s lyric video

The 2022 Italian Eurovision reigning champs, Maneskin, have dropped the lyric music video of their latest single ‘Mammamia’.

Maneskin have gone places ever since they were crowned the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their music crossing frontiers and continents. Their fame has travelled throughout the globe with an ever growing fan base in every corner of the earth.

The famous four have released a new single title ‘Mammamia‘.

The official lyric music video of Mammamia has been directed Rei Nadal and produced by Prettybird. The song has been released by Sony Music Italy.

Maneskin’s songs have been making headlines and going viral globally, charting in high in many countries including the USA and UK.