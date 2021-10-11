Slovenia: RTVSLO opens EMA 2022 song submission window

The Slovenian national broadcaster, RTVSLO, has opened the song sub mission window for EMA 2022 and kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2022.

EMA 2022 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a grand final). A total of 20 acts will compete in the Slovenian national selection ( 8 established singers+ 2 EMA Fresh acts will compete in each semi-final). Six acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a jury/televoting deliberation). Hence a total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin at the Grand Final.

The 2022 Slovenian entry and act will be determined via 50/50 jury-public deliberation. RTVSLO has opened the submission window for EMA 2022 and EMA Fresh 2022. Artists and composers wishing to compete in the competition can submit their applications from 8 October- 22 November via EMA’s official website.

The Slovenian national selection will consist of 2 stages: 24 newcomers will continue to compete at EMA Fresh with four of its winners competing in the national selection along with sixteen established acts.

RTVSLO has published the rules and regulations for EMA 2022.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.