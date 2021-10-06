Eurovision 2022: Will Mika host the contest?

The Italian media and social media platforms have been abuzz today after Gabriele Corsi revealed that Mika is heading to host Eurovision 2022 on Italian radio station Radio Deejay.

Speculation regarding the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy is rife specially regarding the potential host city and hosts.

Which city will host Eurovision 2022?

Five cities remain in the last leg of the 2022 Eurovision Host City race Bologna, Milan, Turin, Pesaro and Rimini. It seems we’re heading for a tight two horse race between Bologna and Turin in their quest to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year.

The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, remains tight lipped regarding the date of the 2022 Eurovision host city reveal.

Who will present the show next year?

Alessandro Cattelan and Chiara Ferragni are the frontrunners to bag the coveted role of hosting the competition next May along with Mika.

Earlier today Gabriele Corsi set the Italian social media platforms ablaze after unveiling that Mika could very well host the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. He made the reveal on Radio Deejay sending the Eurovsion fandom into a frenzy regarding Mika’s alleged role at the upcoming Eurovision edition.

About Mika

Mika is an internationally acclaimed artist who’s fame has crossed continents and is globally well known. He

Mika is a British singer/songwriter of Lebanese origin, he was born in Beirut in 1983. He speaks fluent English, French, Italian and Spanish. He has gained much fame and name thanks to musical and film career. He has reveived numerous prestigious international awards throughout his career.

Mika is very popular in Italy and is currently one of the judges on X Factor Italy.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is set to be held next May in Italy. RAI is yet to officially confirm the Eurovision 2022 host city and dates. The announcement is imminent and is expected to take place in due course.